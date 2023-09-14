Atlanta sets its sights on high fashion for its next venture onto the world stage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County leaders are hoping a new annual event will put Atlanta fashion on the map with the likes of New York City, Paris, and Milan.

The initiative dubbed FACE, or Fashion, Art, Culture, and Education, is holding its kickoff fashion event on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Following the high fashion gala at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the county plans to hold 40 days of fashion, art, culture, and education at various locations throughout Fulton County. Many of the artists are young people from Fulton County Schools, Atlanta Public Schools, and Clark Atlanta University.

“It’s pockets of fashion in Atlanta. What we’re trying to do in Fulton County is bring those pockets out in the open and see how we can come alongside and strengthen what you are already doing,” said David Manuel, director of Fulton County Arts & Culture. “We don’t want to take your brand. We want to strengthen your brand and bring everybody together because we’re a strong believer that it is collaboration over competition.”

Atlanta stands to benefit financially from an event like this. The city has already proven it can rival other U.S. cities in the film industry. New data show that Georgia has overtaken New York for soundstage space. It’s expected to overtake California by 2027. Film and TV productions spent $4.1 billion in Georgia in the last year, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development

While the goal of FACE is to spotlight young local talent, organizers say if the fashion industry in Atlanta explodes like film and television, everybody benefits.

Manuel referenced New York City’s MET Gala, which generated $17.4 million last year.

“I just think what would happen if we started doing an event like that, bringing everyone together. That would really stimulate our economy,” said Manuel. “What better way to drive people to Fulton County is the culture that we create. Fulton County arts and culture is the largest contributor to funding for artists and arts organizations in the state of Georgia. We’re also the largest county in the state of Georgia. So, we should be leading in that way, in terms of how we reach others and how we bring arts to the surface.”

Click here for ticket information on the FACES of Fashion Art and Fashion Gala and the subsequent 40 days of arts and culture to follow.

