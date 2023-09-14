3-Degree Guarantee
Braves clinch 2023 NL East title, beat Phillies 4-1

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, and Matt Olson celebrate after Riley's two-run home run...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, and Matt Olson celebrate after Riley's two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves are the 2023 NL East champions.

The Braves secured the division title by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Sept. 13.

Third baseman Austin Riley homered in the first to open up the scoring and hit a sacrifice fly in the third to bring in right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Left fielder Kevin Pillar doubled in the fourth to score designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.

First baseman Matt Olson will have to wait one more game to break the Braves’ single-season home run record. The lefty went 0-4 against Phillies pitching.

Starter Spencer Strider also reached a milestone with his nine strikeouts. He now has 424 strikeouts in his first 50 career starts, the most since 1893.

The Braves became the first team to clinch a playoff berth with a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Sept. 10. The Braves own the best record in baseball.

This is their sixth straight division title and their 18th as a franchise. The six straight playoff appearances are the second-most in franchise history; the Braves won 11 straight NL East titles from 1995-2005. That streak included a World Series win in 1995.

The Braves have gone nearly wire-to-wire in the 2023 season. They only spent one day in 2nd place in early April and have been the cream of the crop in the NL East ever since. Coming into tonight’s game, the Braves were up 16 games on the Phillies. No NL East team has been within five games of the Braves since June 14 or within 10 since July 19.

Multiple NL East teams still have shots at a playoff berth despite the Braves locking up the division. The Phillies are in the first National League Wild Card spot and the Miami Marlins are only 1.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third spot.

