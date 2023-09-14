CDC Director: Now is the best time to get updated COVID vaccine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

“Right now is the best time for folks to think about making the plan to get vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen told Atlanta News First on Thursday.

The push comes just as an updated COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out.

“We expect that to be shipping and being at some of our doctors’ offices within the next couple of days,” said Cohen.

Cohen said the process of getting your vaccine is likely going to be a little different this year than it has been in years past.

“For the first time, the federal government isn’t buying the vaccine and distributing it. Instead, you’re going to get the vaccine in the same way you likely get your flu shot. So if you’re used to getting your flu shot at your local pharmacy or doctors’ office that’s probably how you’re going to get your COVID vaccine,” said Cohen.

Despite the national public health emergency being over, Cohen said you should still be able to get the updated booster for free through your insurance.

“Your insurance will likely cover this vaccine completely for free. If not, if you’re uninsured or your insurance doesn’t cover it for some reason, you can qualify for a program where there’s free vaccines,” said Cohen.

The Bridge Access Program will provide free vaccines at federally supported health centers and retail pharmacy chains participating in the Bridge Access Program.

