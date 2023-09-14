Cobb County man sentenced to life for 2021 murder

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life without parole for killing a man and leaving his body in a dumpster.

Garfield Royes Norris, 54, was convicted of killing James Creighton in September 2021.

Creighton’s body was found wrapped in a package in a dumpster at a business complex at 195 Chastain Meadows Court in Kennesaw in October 2021. According to police, Norris was the only person Creighton knew in the Kennesaw area.

Creighton was first reported missing Sept. 21, 2021 after he didn’t show up to work. His coworkers and friends said he hadn’t missed a day of work in over 20 years at AT&T.

An investigation revealed that Norris had Creighton’s car hours after Creighton disappeared. Detectives later found a forged bill of sale for the car and messages about police’s capabilities in a missing person’s investigation. Norris’ wife also told police the car “reeked of a strong odor.”

Geolocation data revealed Norris went to the business complex at least four times before disposing of the body.

Norris was convicted of malice murder, concealing the death of another, theft by taking and “related offenses.” He was sentenced to life without parole and an additional 24 years to run consecutively.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said, “This defendant spent countless hours wrapping James up and multiple weeks harboring his dead body. This sentence ensures he will die in prison for his heinous actions.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.