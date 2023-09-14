DeKalb County holding food distribution event to provide relief from high food costs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders this weekend to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to provide families relief and lessen the impact of high food prices.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said the event is being held because hardworking families continue to struggle to keep food on the table.

County officials say the boxes of food will include Georgia-grown fruits, vegetables, and chicken hindquarters. Additionally, residents will receive cookies, fruit juice boxes and cereal.

Food distributions will be held at the following locations on Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 9 a.m.:

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has distributed approximately 130,000 boxes of food, according to officials.

