Delta ‘simplifying’ SkyMiles program next year, changing club access rules in 2025

(KY3)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Delta Airlines is “simplifying” its SkyMiles frequent flyer program next year as well as changing the access rules for its popular lounges in 2025.

Currently, reaching a new tier in SkyMiles requires Medallion Qualification Miles, Medallion Qualification Segments and Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs). Miles are based on the distance flown, segments are based on the number of flights you take and dollars are based on how much you spend on flights.

Starting Jan. 1, member tiers will only be determined by MQDs, or how much you spend with the airline. Delta is, however, expanding the number of ways members can earn MQDs.

Previously, members could only earn dollars on Delta flights or certain flights with Delta partners. Starting in 2024, members can also earn points when booking rental cars and hotel packages through Delta.

People with certain Delta SkyMiles American Express cards will also accrue MQDs by spending on the card. Platinum and Platinum Business cardholders earn 1 MQD for every $20 they spend and Reserve and Reserve Business cardholders earn one for every $10.

The amount of money you need to spend to reach each tier is also increasing. You currently need $3,000 to reach Silver level, $8,000 to reach Gold, $12,000 to reach Platinum and $20,000 to reach Diamond.

Starting next year, that will increase to $6,000, $12,000, $18,000 and $35,000 respectively.

Delta also announced changes to who can get into its popular lounges.

Beginning in 2025, Reserve and Reserve Business cardholders will receive 10 visits a year, while Platinum and Business Platinum cardholders will receive six. Anyone who spends $75,000 on eligible purchases in a year will receive unlimited visits.

