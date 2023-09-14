East Point police seeking public’s help in locating missing man

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in East Point are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

East Point Police say Edwards Matthews, 67, was last seen at the Hillcrest Assisted Living facility Sept. 10. According to police, Matthews “has a history of wandering off” and frequently goes to the Cleveland Avenue area.

He is believed to be partially nude, wearing white boxers shorts no shoes and no shirt. Matthews takes medication for Alzheimer’s, according to police.

Matthews is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 158 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who has contact with Matthews is asked to contact the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.