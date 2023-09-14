3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

East Point police seeking public’s help in locating missing man

Edwards Matthews
Edwards Matthews(East Point Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in East Point are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

East Point Police say Edwards Matthews, 67, was last seen at the Hillcrest Assisted Living facility Sept. 10. According to police, Matthews “has a history of wandering off” and frequently goes to the Cleveland Avenue area.

He is believed to be partially nude, wearing white boxers shorts no shoes and no shirt. Matthews takes medication for Alzheimer’s, according to police.

Matthews is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 158 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who has contact with Matthews is asked to contact the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates

Latest News

All-female rideshare services launches at Atlanta airport
All-female rideshare service now available at Atlanta airport
I-285 in Sandy Springs is shut down after a truck overturned.
I-285 reopens after overturned truck spills frozen chickens in Sandy Springs
Georgia film industry success shared by businesses
Georgia film industry success shared by businesses
A tractor trailer spills load on 285 Eastbound
A tractor trailer spills load on 285 Eastbound