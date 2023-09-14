3-Degree Guarantee
FBI investigating more threats made against Fulton County officials

The FBI says it is investigating threats made against Fulton County officials, including District Attorney Fani Willis.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The FBI says it is investigating threats made against Fulton County officials, including District Attorney Fani Willis.

FBI Atlanta sent Atlanta News First the following statement Thursday morning.

FBI Atlanta would not go into detail about what the threats were, but said they are all taken seriously.

Back in July, we reported that Willis had gotten threats ahead of former President Donald Trump’s indictment. And about a month ago, threats were also made to members of the grand jury in the case.

FULL COVERAGE | DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

