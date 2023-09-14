FBI investigating more threats made against Fulton County officials

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The FBI says it is investigating threats made against Fulton County officials, including District Attorney Fani Willis.

FBI Atlanta sent Atlanta News First the following statement Thursday morning.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of threats of violence against Fulton County officials and is working with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. It is our policy not to discuss details of ongoing investigations. However, each and every potential threat brought to our attention is taken seriously. Individuals found responsible for making threats in violation of state and/or federal laws will be prosecuted.”

FBI Atlanta would not go into detail about what the threats were, but said they are all taken seriously.

Back in July, we reported that Willis had gotten threats ahead of former President Donald Trump’s indictment. And about a month ago, threats were also made to members of the grand jury in the case.

