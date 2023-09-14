3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with more scattered storms through sunset.

Thursday’s summary

High - 82°

Normal high - 85°

Chance of rain - 30%

Daily afternoon storms through the weekend

Expect similar weather conditions today through the entire weekend with mostly cloudy skies each afternoon and highs in the 80s. There’s a low chance (20-30%) of afternoon and evening storms each day in all of north Georgia.

Forecast map for Thursday afternoon
Forecast map for Thursday afternoon(Atlanta News First)
Forecast highs for Thursday
Forecast highs for Thursday(Atlanta News First)

Dry, pleasant next week

A stronger cool front will move through north Georgia on Sunday and bring us nice weather to start next week with mostly sunny skies, cooler mornings and low humidity.

Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee continues to move north through the western Atlantic Ocean. No impact is expected in north Georgia, but Lee is expected to be near, or just east of Maine by Saturday night.

