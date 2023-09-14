3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Lady Jill Biden heads to Georgia for 2-day visit

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will kick off her two-day visit to the Peach State on Thursday.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will kick off her two-day visit to the Peach State on Thursday.

The First Lady is expected to deliver remarks for the Biden Victory Fund at a political event Thursday evening.

She will then visit Emory University on Friday as part of the administration’s Cancer Moonshot, to highlight the launch of the first project funded through the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), which aims to use mRNA technology to train immune systems to fight cancer and other diseases more effectively.

President Biden and the First Lady recently met with the administration’s “Cancer Cabinet,” announcing $240 million in additional investment this year to prevent, detect and treat cancer.

Professor Philip Santangelo and his team at Emory University were the first to receive funding through this new effort.

“We wanted to design drugs that A - were personalized because every tumor is different, everyone’s disease is a little different too - but then that would allow us to basically turn the immune system up or turn the immune system down when necessary,” Santangelo said.

The administration’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative hopes to accelerate that with a goal of cutting the death rate by at least half by 2047.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Gwinnett homicide
Man found dead in shot up pickup truck near where body found in trunk at Duluth spa

Latest News

A group called "Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition" prepares to deliver a petition to Atlanta...
Judge blames Atlanta officials for confusion over ‘Stop Cop City’ referendum campaign
Even before Biden moved into the White House, it was Georgia House Republican Marjorie...
Georgia lawmakers front and center on Biden impeachment inquiry
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump waives right to speedy trial, hopes to move case to federal court