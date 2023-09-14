3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Flooding reported across metro Atlanta

Flooding reported on Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are several reports of flooding across metro Atlanta on Thursday afternoon after heavy rain came through.

The rain is expected to stick around for the evening and a couple of storms could become strong or severe with gusty winds and small hail. The rain chances will continue tomorrow, with unsettled weather in the forecast through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Beth Williams looks at her water meter.
This HOA cut off an ailing resident’s water because of lapsed dues

Latest News

Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Several people were arrested after a body was found in a trunk in the parking lot of a Gwinnett...
5 arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say
Car stuck in water behind QuikTrip Northside Drive and 10th Street
Car stuck in water behind QuikTrip Northside Drive and 10th Street
Flooding on Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta
Flooding reported on Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta