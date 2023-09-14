Flooding reported across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are several reports of flooding across metro Atlanta on Thursday afternoon after heavy rain came through.

The rain is expected to stick around for the evening and a couple of storms could become strong or severe with gusty winds and small hail. The rain chances will continue tomorrow, with unsettled weather in the forecast through the weekend.

HAPPENING NOW: Two people on top of hood of car, awaiting rescue, after vehicle stalled in flooded waters near Peters & Northside Dr SW. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/u2vvKVxKmu — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) September 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.