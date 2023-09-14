3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia’s job and labor market at all-time high, state government says

In August, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.3% — up from 3.2% in July, but lower than the national rate of 3.8%. Meanwhile, jobs rose by 12,000 in August to hit nearly 5 million, the highest ever, according to the report.(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Even among several workers’ strikes, Georgia’s job and labor market are hitting all-time high records, according to a report from the Georgia Department of Labor.

In August, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.3% — up from 3.2% in July, but lower than the national rate of 3.8%. Meanwhile, jobs rose by 12,000 in August to hit nearly 5 million, the highest ever, according to the report.

“Georgia’s labor market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and strength,” Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said. “While we saw a slight increase in the unemployment rate for August, our state remains well-positioned for growth and economic opportunity with an unemployment rate below the national average and plentiful jobs for Georgians.”

In July, more than 112,000 job listings were posted for Georgians. The top five employers were:

  1. Piedmont Healthcare
  2. Virtual Vocations
  3. Emory Healthcare
  4. Wellstar Health System
  5. Randstad

Job numbers are also at an all-time high for several industries, including private education and health services, leisure and hospitality and financial activities.

