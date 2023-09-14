Georgia’s job and labor market at all-time high, state government says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Even among several workers’ strikes, Georgia’s job and labor market are hitting all-time high records, according to a report from the Georgia Department of Labor.

RELATED: Dunkin’ workers go on strike in downtown Atlanta

In August, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.3% — up from 3.2% in July, but lower than the national rate of 3.8%. Meanwhile, jobs rose by 12,000 in August to hit nearly 5 million, the highest ever, according to the report.

“Georgia’s labor market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and strength,” Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said. “While we saw a slight increase in the unemployment rate for August, our state remains well-positioned for growth and economic opportunity with an unemployment rate below the national average and plentiful jobs for Georgians.”

In July, more than 112,000 job listings were posted for Georgians. The top five employers were:

Piedmont Healthcare Virtual Vocations Emory Healthcare Wellstar Health System Randstad

Job numbers are also at an all-time high for several industries, including private education and health services, leisure and hospitality and financial activities.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.