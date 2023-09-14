3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Guy Fieri launches Flavortown collection representing NFL teams with his favorite foods

Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in...
Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in each city.(Caesars Entertainment | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The NFL meets Flavortown in a new apparel collaboration with Food Network star Guy Fieri.

Fieri is teaming up with Homage, a vintage-inspired apparel company, to launch an NFL collection called Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tackles Football.

“It’s official! I’m takin’ your favorite NFL team on a trip down to Flavortown with my new officially licensed collection,” Fieri shared online.

The Flavortown custom-designed collection includes merchandise representing Fieri’s favorite foods across each NFL city.

Some examples of Fieri’s favorite foods include barbeque ribs for the Kansas City Chiefs, brats and curds for the Green Bay Packers, lobster for the New England Patriots, and Cowboys-style barbeque for the Dallas Cowboys.

Fieri’s new NFL collection represents all 32 teams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Gwinnett homicide
Man found dead in shot up pickup truck near where body found in trunk at Duluth spa

Latest News

Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Flooding reported across metro Atlanta
Flooding reported across metro Atlanta
6 arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say
6 arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say
Heavy downpours flood Atlanta communities
Heavy downpours flood Atlanta communities