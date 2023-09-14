I-285 reopens after overturned truck spills frozen chickens in Sandy Springs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer shut down I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs.

The truck overturned at New Northside Drive and spilled frozen chickens. There is also a fuel leak from the truck, police said.

Police say there are seven vehicles involved. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Two lanes have reopened, according to Georgia 511.

Georgia 511 said the anticipated time for the accident to be cleared is 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and drivers should avoid the area.

I-285 EB at Northside Dr is shut down due to a 7 car wreck involving an overturned tractor trailer with a fuel spill. Find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/YawUml6Zxq — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) September 13, 2023

