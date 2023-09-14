3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

I-285 reopens after overturned truck spills frozen chickens in Sandy Springs

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer shut down I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs.

The truck overturned at New Northside Drive and spilled frozen chickens. There is also a fuel leak from the truck, police said.

Police say there are seven vehicles involved. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Two lanes have reopened, according to Georgia 511.

Georgia 511 said the anticipated time for the accident to be cleared is 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and drivers should avoid the area.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates

Latest News

Georgia film industry success shared by businesses
Georgia film industry success shared by businesses
A tractor trailer spills load on 285 Eastbound
A tractor trailer spills load on 285 Eastbound
Cases can go undiagnosed for years because symptoms may seem so common, many women don’t...
Atlanta waxing studio and Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance educate women about the ‘silent killer’
Sweet Peach
Atlanta waxing studio and Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance educate women about the ‘silent killer’