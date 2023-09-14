3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Jury deciding fate of 3 men in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11, 2023, in 13th Circuit Court in Bellaire, Mich. Eric Molitor, William Null and Michael Null are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and illegally possessing firearms. (Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A jury hearing evidence against three men began deliberations Thursday in the last trial connected to a 2020 plan to kidnap Michigan’s governor and inspire a civil war among anti-government extremists.

William Null, twin brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor are the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court.

They’re charged with supporting leaders of the scheme by participating in military-style drills and traveling to see Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home in northern Michigan. The key players, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy last year in federal court.

In the latest trial, the jury heard 14 days of testimony in Antrim County, which is the location of Whitmer’s second home, 185 miles (297 kilometers) north of the state Capitol.

“Whatever decision it is will be respected by everybody,” Judge Charles Hamlyn told the courtroom moments after giving final instructions to the jury.

Molitor, 39, and William Null, 41, testified in their own defense, admitting they had attended gun drills and taken rides to check Whitmer’s property. But they insisted they were in the dark about an actual kidnapping. Molitor said Fox was “incredibly dumb” and wouldn’t pull it off.

Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin urged jurors to not be swayed.

“If you help in whole or even in part you’ve, satisfied that element” of the crime, Rollstin said in his closing argument. “Was he helping him to plan? Was he helping him prepare? The answer is absolutely.”

Michael Null, 41, did not testify and his lawyer took the unusual step of declining to question any witnesses during the trial. Tom Siver said Michael Null did nothing wrong.

Informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group for months before arrests were made in October 2020. Whitmer was not physically harmed.

Nine men have been convicted in state or federal court, either through guilty pleas or at three other trials, while two have been acquitted.

After the plot was thwarted, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” Out of office, Trump called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal” in 2022.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Gwinnett homicide
Man found dead in shot up pickup truck near where body found in trunk at Duluth spa

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 3, 2022....
Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions next week in Wisconsin, citing court ruling
L-R Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell
Judge dashes DA Willis’ plans | Trump, 16 others to be tried separately
A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
After days of heavy rain and flash flooding in New England, Hurricane Lee is up next
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, center, and legal counsel Lana Myers, right, listen to defense and...
Ken Paxton’s defense begins in the Texas attorney general’s impeachment trial
Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Rescue dog rescued from waterfall