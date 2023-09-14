Man dies in stabbing on Centennial Olympic Park Drive, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died in a stabbing on Centennial Olympic Park Drive, according to Atlanta police.

Police responded to 325 Centennial Olympic Park NE just after 2 a.m. on Thursday and found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died, according to police.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

