Man dies in stabbing on Centennial Olympic Park Drive, police say

Police responded to 325 Centennial Olympic Park NE just after 2 a.m. on Thursday and found a...
Police responded to 325 Centennial Olympic Park NE just after 2 a.m. on Thursday and found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died, according to police.(WCAX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died in a stabbing on Centennial Olympic Park Drive, according to Atlanta police.

Police responded to 325 Centennial Olympic Park NE just after 2 a.m. on Thursday and found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died, according to police.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

