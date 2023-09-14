3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Millions in funding given to help Fulton County address backlog of rape kits

The Fulton DA's office received a federal grant totaling $2.5 million to initiate the testing of more than 4,300 sexual assault kits.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A brand new partnership may soon bring justice to more than 4,000 sexual assault victims in Fulton County.

“And think, if those rape kits had been looked at all those years ago, we could have avoided other sexual assaults,” Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney, said.

Willis hopes to bring justice to thousands of sexual assault victims who have been forgotten for years.

“As we test these rape kits, time after time after time, we find serial rapists who have victimized not one, but multiple victims,” Willis said.

She said her office received a federal grant totaling $2.5 million to initiate the testing of more than 4,300 sexual assault kits at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“We should never just focus on a number of 4,000 rape kits. Those are 4,000 horrible days, horrible nights, horrible victimizations so this work is very, very important,” Willis said.

The federal grant will enable two Atlanta Police Department detectives to work with the Fulton County DA’s sexual assault initiative team.

The team will be focused on addressing the backlog of rape kits at Grady Memorial Hospital that date back to the 1980s.

“As we anticipate even more DNA hits very soon, this partnership between the DA and APD is vital to ensure each case is investigated, justice is ensured for victims, and our community is safer. It has already been noted that many of these perpetrators are likely to offend again,” Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Willis said this is the most important work she can do during her term in office. Already she shared the story of one victim who has been waiting on justice for years.

“When they went to interview her, of course, it was a very emotional time for her to have to go relive this horrible day but what she told them was another crime. What she told them is no one had called her for 37 years. And so, for 37 years, she’s been waiting for justice,” Willis said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Gwinnett homicide
Man found dead in shot up pickup truck near where body found in trunk at Duluth spa

Latest News

Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Atlanta mayor, activist clash on City Hall steps over public safety training center
Atlanta mayor, activist clash on City Hall steps over public safety training center
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
6 arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say
6 arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say
Flooding reported across metro Atlanta
Flooding reported across metro Atlanta