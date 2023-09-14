Millions in funding given to help Fulton County address backlog of rape kits

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A brand new partnership may soon bring justice to more than 4,000 sexual assault victims in Fulton County.

“And think, if those rape kits had been looked at all those years ago, we could have avoided other sexual assaults,” Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney, said.

Willis hopes to bring justice to thousands of sexual assault victims who have been forgotten for years.

“As we test these rape kits, time after time after time, we find serial rapists who have victimized not one, but multiple victims,” Willis said.

She said her office received a federal grant totaling $2.5 million to initiate the testing of more than 4,300 sexual assault kits at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“We should never just focus on a number of 4,000 rape kits. Those are 4,000 horrible days, horrible nights, horrible victimizations so this work is very, very important,” Willis said.

The federal grant will enable two Atlanta Police Department detectives to work with the Fulton County DA’s sexual assault initiative team.

The team will be focused on addressing the backlog of rape kits at Grady Memorial Hospital that date back to the 1980s.

“As we anticipate even more DNA hits very soon, this partnership between the DA and APD is vital to ensure each case is investigated, justice is ensured for victims, and our community is safer. It has already been noted that many of these perpetrators are likely to offend again,” Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Willis said this is the most important work she can do during her term in office. Already she shared the story of one victim who has been waiting on justice for years.

“When they went to interview her, of course, it was a very emotional time for her to have to go relive this horrible day but what she told them was another crime. What she told them is no one had called her for 37 years. And so, for 37 years, she’s been waiting for justice,” Willis said.

