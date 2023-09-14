3-Degree Guarantee
New COVID-19 testing kiosk opens at Piedmont Park, city says

COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. When the COVID-19 public health emergency ends in the U.S. in May 2023, you'll still have access to a multitude of tests but with one big difference: who pays for them. For the first time, you may have to pick up some or all of the costs, depending on your insurance coverage and whether the tests are done at home or in a doctor's office.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first of three new COVID-19 testing kiosks opened at Piedmont Park on Sunday, according to the city.

The kiosk is at the park’s 20th Street and Charles Allen Drive NE entrance. Operational from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the kiosk gives the user test items and instructions. The test can then be packaged and placed back in the kiosk, where it will be picked up daily and sent to a lab, the city said.

The test doesn’t have an out-of-pocket cost, although your insurance company will be billed for the test if you have insurance, according to the city. Results are texted within 48 hours.

“With the COVID virus still being a significant issue for public health and the communities we serve, it is crucial that we make access to testing resources a priority,” Fulton County Board of Health District Health Director Lynn Paxton said. “The additional availability to more testing is especially important as we work to stop the spread of the virus and this easy access through the kiosks can only help our residents. "

The other two kiosks will be installed at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center and in front of the Department of Watershed Management’s building at 72 Marietta St. NW in the next few weeks.

You can view a map of the kiosk locations, as well as all other COVID-19 testing locations in Georgia, here.

