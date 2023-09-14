Non-profit hands out free Naloxone to festival goers at Music Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Piedmont Park braces for thousands of festival goers this weekend for Music Midtown.

But with any big event, safety is top of mind.

It’s the reason a Columbus, Ohio non-profit “This Must Be The Place” is traveling to music festivals across the country to educate fans about the deadly effects of fentanyl.

“When people go to music festivals, they party in a whole lot of different ways. And that’s okay. However, what we need to do is not bury our heads in the sand and pretend that fentanyl is not going to make it into our circle,” said co-founder of “This Must Be The Place,” William Perry.

At Music Midtown, Perry and his team will be handing out life-saving kits with donated doses of the opioid reversal medicine, Kloxxado.

That’s not to be confused with the opioid reversal medicine, Narcan. This one, Perry says, has double the dose of Naloxone.

“You’re looking at someone who is knocking on death’s door. And you want something that is going to work exactly when you use it,” he said.

“Even for people that aren’t using at all... seeing the Naloxone there, it reduces the stigma,” said Laurisa Guerrero, executive director of Georgia Council for Recovery.

Guerrero says the opposite of addiction isn’t sobriety, it’s human connection. And Music Midtown is an opportunity to give people life-saving resources.

“Festivals provide a place for people to have that human connection and to be around people they care about, get that support that they need,” she said.

The non-profit’s booth at Music Midtown will be open every day until 8 p.m.

The kits are free of charge for festival goers.

