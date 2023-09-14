Piedmont Rockdale Hospital to offer free health screenings for children, adults

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cold and flu season kicks off next month, so it’s the perfect time to get a free health screening!

Former Rep. Pam Dickerson and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital CEO Monica Hum came to Atlanta News First to talk about the hospital’s upcoming Women’s Wellness & Community Health Fair. At the event, adults and children can receive free health services, including blood pressure check-ups, mammograms and cold and flu shots.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 1412 Millstead Ave., Conyers, GA 30012.

