3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital to offer free health screenings for children, adults

At the event, adults and children can receive free health services, including blood pressure check-ups, mammograms and cold and flu shots.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cold and flu season kicks off next month, so it’s the perfect time to get a free health screening!

Former Rep. Pam Dickerson and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital CEO Monica Hum came to Atlanta News First to talk about the hospital’s upcoming Women’s Wellness & Community Health Fair. At the event, adults and children can receive free health services, including blood pressure check-ups, mammograms and cold and flu shots.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 1412 Millstead Ave., Conyers, GA 30012.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Gwinnett homicide
Man found dead in shot up pickup truck near where body found in trunk at Duluth spa

Latest News

L-R Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell
WATCH LIVE: Trump, 16 others to be tried separately
FACE gala slated for Saturday
Atlanta sets its sights on high fashion for its next venture onto the world stage
At the event, adults and children can receive free health services, including blood pressure...
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital to offer free health screenings for children, adults
FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain expected this afternoon, evening
FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain expected this afternoon, evening