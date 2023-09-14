Police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in fatal Buckhead valet shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An “armed and dangerous” suspect is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a Buckhead valet driver, Atlanta police said Thursday.

Randy King is wanted in connection to the Sept. 3 homicide. Police had been looking for a person of interest in connection to the fatal shooting.

Atlanta Police officers say 25-year-old Harrison Olvey was interrupting a series of car break-ins at around 1:40 a.m. near LongHorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road when he was shot. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit is requesting the Public’s assistance in locating Randy King, who is wanted in connection with a September 3rd, 2023, homicide at 2430 Piedmont Rd. NE.



Mr. King is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. pic.twitter.com/Ovglcw7XNA — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) September 14, 2023

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS, text CSA and the tip to 2746367, or send in a tip online.

Family member tells us the victim killed this morning while working valet was his cousin, 25-year-old Harrison Olvey. He says he was just doing his job when he was killed, had a bright future ahead. Here he is with his sister. Courtesy: Brad Olvey @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/ZAqvP0sHGn — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) September 3, 2023

