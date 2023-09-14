3-Degree Guarantee
Police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in fatal Buckhead valet shooting

Randy King is wanted in connection to the Sept. 3 homicide.
Randy King is wanted in connection to the Sept. 3 homicide.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An “armed and dangerous” suspect is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a Buckhead valet driver, Atlanta police said Thursday.

Randy King is wanted in connection to the Sept. 3 homicide. Police had been looking for a person of interest in connection to the fatal shooting.

Atlanta Police officers say 25-year-old Harrison Olvey was interrupting a series of car break-ins at around 1:40 a.m. near LongHorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road when he was shot. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS, text CSA and the tip to 2746367, or send in a tip online.

