3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska; evacuation order lifted

A train car burns, releasing toxic material into the air and forcing evacuations on the West side of North Platte Thursday.
By NBC Nebraska News 2 and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska.

According to Union Pacific Railroad (UP), an explosion occurred around noon Thursday inside a container, resulting in several railcars catching on fire.

UP said there was no derailment and the car had been stationary in the yard for a few hours.

UP said a container that caught fire contained a hazardous chemical called perchloric acid.

Potentially toxic smoke billows from a railcar on fire in North Platte.

The North Platte Fire Department evacuated people near the explosion due to toxic smoke. The evacuation order was lifted around 5:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Gwinnett homicide
Man found dead in shot up pickup truck near where body found in trunk at Duluth spa

Latest News

Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Atlanta mayor, activist clash on City Hall steps over public safety training center
Atlanta mayor, activist clash on City Hall steps over public safety training center
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Flooding reported across metro Atlanta
Flooding reported across metro Atlanta
6 arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say
6 arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say