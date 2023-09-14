Residence halls, streets flooded at Clark Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Heavy rainfall caused flooding both in and around Clark Atlanta University (CAU) early Thursday afternoon.

The heavy rain caused flooding in some streets around the university. Some residence halls also saw flooding. On Thursday, Atlanta police said a student was taken out of a flooded dorm room.

“CAU Public Safety, Student Affairs, and Facilities Management quickly responded to the incidents to support students during the inclement weather. Additionally, remediation companies are currently on campus removing water and making repair assessments,” the university said in a statement. “All students living in the residential areas affected by flooding are in the process of being relocated to new housing. We will continue to assess the impact of the severe inclement weather.”

Following the rain, Parsons Street was left covered in mud and debris. A sea of cars was damaged by flash flooding. At one point, the water rose so high the cars were submerged and floating around the street.

“It’s completely totaled. I got all my things out of it. This is my only means of transportation. I don’t know what to do from here,” Ejon Woods, a Clark Atlanta student said about his car.

A man who lives in an apartment building near the university told Atlanta News First that flooding happens frequently in the area.

