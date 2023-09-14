3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Residence halls, streets flooded at Clark Atlanta

The heavy rain caused flooding in some streets around the university. Some residence halls also saw flooding.
By Atlanta News First staff and Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Heavy rainfall caused flooding both in and around Clark Atlanta University (CAU) early Thursday afternoon.

The heavy rain caused flooding in some streets around the university. Some residence halls also saw flooding. On Thursday, Atlanta police said a student was taken out of a flooded dorm room.

“CAU Public Safety, Student Affairs, and Facilities Management quickly responded to the incidents to support students during the inclement weather. Additionally, remediation companies are currently on campus removing water and making repair assessments,” the university said in a statement. “All students living in the residential areas affected by flooding are in the process of being relocated to new housing. We will continue to assess the impact of the severe inclement weather.”

Following the rain, Parsons Street was left covered in mud and debris. A sea of cars was damaged by flash flooding. At one point, the water rose so high the cars were submerged and floating around the street.

“It’s completely totaled. I got all my things out of it. This is my only means of transportation. I don’t know what to do from here,” Ejon Woods, a Clark Atlanta student said about his car.

Caption

A man who lives in an apartment building near the university told Atlanta News First that flooding happens frequently in the area.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Gwinnett homicide
Man found dead in shot up pickup truck near where body found in trunk at Duluth spa

Latest News

Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Atlanta mayor, activist clash on City Hall steps over public safety training center
Atlanta mayor, activist clash on City Hall steps over public safety training center
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Flooding reported across metro Atlanta
Flooding reported across metro Atlanta
6 arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say
6 arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say