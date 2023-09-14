Restaurant Report Card: American Deli fails with 62; Arepa Mia earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered serious health violations at a well-known deli this week.

American Deli on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth failed with 63 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee was seen cutting celery with bare hands. Plus, chicken wings were at an unsafe temperature and there were a large amount of fruit flies in a bag of onions.

The manager told Atlanta News First he created an action plan to resolve all the violations, but we found an obvious one he forgot about completely. Management had posted an old health inspection score of 100 on the wall of the restaurant instead of their failing one.

“We’ve already printed it out and yeah it will be fixed,” American Deli Manager Hak Lee said.

And just like that, our camera captured the manager posting the current inspection report after we brought it to his attention.

Now to a good score in Fulton County. Jack’s New Yorker Deli on Piedmont Road in Atlanta did very well this week with 99 points on a routine inspection.

And at Arepa Mia on North Clarendon Avenue in Avondale Estates, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

They serve authentic Venezuelan food and have been in business for 13 years. The owners got their start at the Sweet Auburn Market and now have moved into a beautiful place in DeKalb County. You can dine outside on a nice afternoon or enjoy the colorful, cultural experience when you dine inside. Everything in the kitchen is made from scratch and is 100% gluten-free. On the menu, you may want to order the empanadas, cachapa, patacone, and the arepa.

