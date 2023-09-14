3-Degree Guarantee
‘Several’ arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say

Gwinnett County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death outside of a business in Duluth late Tuesday night.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Several people have been arrested in connection with a body found in the trunk of a car Tuesday night in Gwinnett County, according to police.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Jeju Sauna at 3555 Gwinnett Place Drive in unincorporated Duluth after someone called 911 saying he believed there was a body inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the business.

Police investigated and discovered a person dead inside the trunk of a silver Jaguar.

On Thursday, the Gwinnett Police Department would only say that “several arrests” were made during the investigation. They said detectives were able to uncover additional information.

Police plan to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. You can watch it live on Atlanta News First and on the Atlanta News First app, ANF+ on Roku TV or Amazon Fire.

The investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

