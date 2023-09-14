Shots fired, one arrested following police chase in Dade County, sheriff’s office said

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A police pursuit in Dade County ended with the arrest of a man accused of firing multiple shots on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to shots fired on 141 County Road and spotted a vehicle speeding and exiting the driveway.

The driver, later identified as Justice Michael Reeves, allegedly pulled a firearm on a woman and fired multiple shots before he fled the scene. The pursuit was initiated by Ider police and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Dade County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to chase the driver. The pursuit crossed over into Georgia and into the City of Trenton.

“It’s an absolute miracle that after a shooting, police pursuit through multiple jurisdictions and states that there was no serious injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Dade Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown “due to the proximity of the incident.”

Reeves is facing felony charges in Georgia and awaiting his extradition to Alabama to face felony charges with the Ider Police Department, the sheriff’s office said.

