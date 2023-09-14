3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Shots fired, one arrested following police chase in Dade County, sheriff’s office said

Justice Michael Reeves
Justice Michael Reeves(DeKalb Sheriff's Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A police pursuit in Dade County ended with the arrest of a man accused of firing multiple shots on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to shots fired on 141 County Road and spotted a vehicle speeding and exiting the driveway.

The driver, later identified as Justice Michael Reeves, allegedly pulled a firearm on a woman and fired multiple shots before he fled the scene. The pursuit was initiated by Ider police and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Dade County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to chase the driver. The pursuit crossed over into Georgia and into the City of Trenton.

“It’s an absolute miracle that after a shooting, police pursuit through multiple jurisdictions and states that there was no serious injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Dade Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown “due to the proximity of the incident.”

Reeves is facing felony charges in Georgia and awaiting his extradition to Alabama to face felony charges with the Ider Police Department, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Gwinnett homicide
Man found dead in shot up pickup truck near where body found in trunk at Duluth spa

Latest News

Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
6 arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say
6 arrested in connection to body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa, police say
Flooding reported across metro Atlanta
Flooding reported across metro Atlanta
Heavy downpours flood Atlanta communities
Heavy downpours flood Atlanta communities