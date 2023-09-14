WATCH LIVE: Trump, 16 others to be tried separately

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The judge overseeing the Georgia 2020 election racketeering case ruled Thursday morning that former President Donald Trump will be tried separately from two other defendants, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro.

Scot McAfee is scheduled to hear arguments Thursday related to requests by two of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants who are on track for a speedy trial.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee will take up at least three motions filed by Chesebro and Powell, both former Trump campaign attorneys.

McAfee also ruled Thursday morning, according to the Associated Press, that Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from Chesebro and Powell, who are set to go to trial next month in the case accusing them of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Powell and Chesebro had filed demands for a speedy trial, and McAfee set their trial to begin Oct. 23. Trump and other defendants had asked to be tried separately from Powell and Chesebro, with some saying they could not be ready by the late October trial date.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month obtained an indictment against 19 people charging them under the state’s anti-racketeering law.

Attorneys for Chesebro and Powell are requesting to speak with the grand jurors who handed up the indictment. They’re also asking the judge to unseal transcripts from witnesses who testified before the special grand jury that recommended criminal charges. And they’re asking for the names of people described by prosecutors as unindicted co-conspirators in the case.

The hearing comes one day after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office filed a brief in response to a question from McAfee as to whether Chesebro and Powell should be separated from the other 17 co-defendants.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Powell filed a motion requesting all of the charges against be dismissed.

In the brief, prosecutors said all 19 defendants should be tried together and that the state will be ready to try the full case on Oct. 23, which is the date Chesebro and Powell are set to go on trial. Also in its brief, the DA’s office wrote that if defendants are tried separately, defendants who are tried last would have the advantage of seeing all of the state’s evidence and arguments in advance.

It’s possible the judge will address the matter of severance at Thursday’s hearing. This is a developing story.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.