3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 TSA agents are accused of working together to rip off passengers at security checkpoint

Two Transportation Security Administration agents at a Miami airport are facing theft allegations. (Source: WSVN, TSA, MIAMI DADE POLICE, CNN)
By Alex Browning, WSVN
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released videos reportedly capture two Transportation Security Administration officers going through passengers’ belongings.

TSA agents Joaue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams were arrested over the summer and accused of working together to rip off passengers who were going through airport security.

One of the videos reportedly shows Gonzalez fidgeting with a bag and appearing to try and open the zipper before following the bin down the conveyor belt.

Moments later, he then appears to put his hands in his pockets.

And in another video, the men can be seen working next to one another with Williams apparently going through an item in a bin.

He then is seen sliding his right hand into his jacket pocket.

Prosecutors say the duo is responsible for several rip-offs. Both men have been charged with grand theft.

Court records show Gonzalez has made a deal with prosecutors for his charges to be dropped, pending he meets certain requirements, and Williams’ case remains pending.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested

Latest News

Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Residence halls, streets flooded at Clark Atlanta
Residence halls, streets flooded at Clark Atlanta
Atlanta mayor, activist clash on City Hall steps over public safety training center
Atlanta mayor, activist clash on City Hall steps over public safety training center
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested