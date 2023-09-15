3-Degree Guarantee
3 injured in DeKalb County shooting incident

The shooting happened at Flakes Mill Road and Chimney Ridge Way.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least three people were injured in a shooting incident that happened in DeKalb County on Friday, according to officials.

Two people are in critical condition and another had minor injuries from the shooting incident, officials said.

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting. There is a heavy police presence at the scene where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

