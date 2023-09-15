3-Degree Guarantee
Bomb threat near Conyers synagogue cleared, police say

(WTVG)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bomb threat near a Conyers synagogue has been cleared, according to Conyers police.

Police shut down Old McDonough Highway in Conyers between Conyers Crossing and Iris Drive after receiving reports of a bomb threat.

The bomb threat was at the Way of Yah synagogue. At 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Conyers police announced that the site had been deemed safe after clearance by a K-9 unit.

