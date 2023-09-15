3-Degree Guarantee
Cobb County firefighter injured as crews battle house fire in Kennesaw

A house fire reported in Kennesaw
A house fire reported in Kennesaw(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A firefighter was transported with an injury after a house fire broke out in Kennesaw Thursday night, according to the Cobb County Fire Department.

The department said firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Kennesaw Due West Rd NW. The fire was extinguished and the residents made it out safely.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

