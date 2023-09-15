Cobb County firefighter injured as crews battle house fire in Kennesaw

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A firefighter was transported with an injury after a house fire broke out in Kennesaw Thursday night, according to the Cobb County Fire Department.

The department said firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Kennesaw Due West Rd NW. The fire was extinguished and the residents made it out safely.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

