Cobb County Sheriff’s Office unveils new de-escalation tool

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One metro Atlanta law enforcement agency took a bold step toward safer policing. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office used new technology during a recent incident involving a man with mental illness who was trying to elude police.

The device is called BolaWrap and it’s the latest tool in their toolbox to help them prioritize de-escalation without having to use physical force, Tasers or firearms.

“This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to no harm-inspired public safety techniques,” Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said.

Police officers across the country have been criticized for their use of force while attempting to make arrests. Now, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office believes this new technology will help them restrain people without injuring them.

“If we can de-escalate things and keep everybody safe that is what we’re looking for,” Owens said.

To prove the safety and effectiveness of the device, the sheriff’s office demonstrated the BolaWrap on Atlanta News First’s Adam Murphy at their training center.

In an instant, a seven-and-a-half-foot kevlar cord shot out of the device at a rate of 259 miles per hour. The cord wrapped around his legs immobilizing him instantly but without any pain.

“In about 86% of the time, it makes the situation better. The goal is nobody gets injured right? The subject or the officer. That’s the goal of the technology,” Wrap Technologies CEO Kevin Mullins said.

More than 1,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide are using the technology as well as in 60 countries worldwide.

“Our mission is not just about upholding the law, but in doing so to minimize harm, foster trust, and to ensure the safety of our residents of Cobb County,” Owens said.

