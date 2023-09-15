DeKalb health officials confirm three West Nile virus cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Board of Health is alerting the public after three people tested positive for West Nile virus, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The first patient, a man in his 20s who lives in the county’s southwest area within the city, was confirmed on Wednesday. The other two live in Lake Claire and North Druid Hills, officials said. The cases are unrelated.

A human case of West Nile virus hasn’t been confirmed in DeKalb County since 2020, according to the board.

The board said the county has applied larvicide, which kills young mosquitos, in low-lying areas and storm drains.

In August, scientists said they were concerned warming temperatures may make it easier for mosquitos to breed, spreading the virus more.

West Nile virus and COVID-19 share similar symptoms, like headaches, body aches and fever.

“Those similarities underscore the importance of having symptoms evaluated by a medical professional, particularly if you’ve recently spent an extended amount of time outdoors without wearing insect repellent,” the board said.

Here are some tips to reduce mosquitos around your house:

Get rid of standing water in gutters or other items

Trim vegetation like tall grass and weeds

Check that your window and door screens fit tightly

And here are some more tips to prevent being bitten:

Try not to go outside at dawn or dusk, which is when West Nile virus mosquitos are most active

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR353

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors late

