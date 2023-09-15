East Point nonprofit that trains auto technicians pushing for rezoning vote

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A training program that teaches young people profitable life skills is asking for community support.

Casey Chestnut has always had an interest in cars. The 21-year-old is a student at Automotive Training Center, a nonprofit that teaches young people, from under-resourced backgrounds, how to become auto technicians.

“I’m a person that learns by doing not so much telling,” Chestnut said. “I thank God for the opportunity to be able to come here for free and learn.”

Larry Witherspoon founded the mentoring and job placement program in 2014. They train between 25 to 50 students each year and work with local dealerships to find the students’ jobs.

“What we’re doing is much more than just auto repair,” he said.

In February, Witherspoon bought a vacant auto shop building on Main Street in East Point because they’ve outgrown their current facility. However, Witherspoon later learned the property was no longer zoned for a repair shop.

Rendering of remodel of auto shop on Main Street in East Point. (Larry Witherspoon)

“We were not aware at the time because previous tenants were operating illegally without the proper business licenses,” he explained.

Witherspoon said when the previous tenants left, the building sat empty for more than a year, triggering a change in zoning from industrial light to commercial redevelopment. He’s now petitioning city leaders to change the zoning back so he can move his nonprofit in.

“We have put in a rezoning application. However, it’s ultimately up to the city council of East Point to vote in our favor or against,” he said.

Witherspoon said a favorable vote would not just be a win for the city, it would be a win for young people like Chestnut.

“We provide an essential service for the city and on top of that the majority of the students are under or unemployed and helping them become viable taxpayers that are contributing to their communities and taking care of their families,” he added. “I don’t know if you can put a measure on how impactful that is and how much it helps the metro Atlanta area.”

Witherspoon is inviting the community to a tour of the property, located at 2441 Main Street, on Monday at 6:30 p.m. They will then head to the East Point City Council meeting at City Hall.

