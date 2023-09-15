3-Degree Guarantee
Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say

Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Cereal seems to be losing its star status at the breakfast table.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, cereal was front and center for many families. But over the past decade, the food has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.

Health habits have shifted away from sugar and carbs to more protein options in the morning.

Cereal did have a brief resurgence during the pandemic, but sales fell off nearly 9% in 2021.

Industry tracker Circana reports sales continued to fall last year.

Kellogg’s announced that it will even be spinning off its North American cereal division into a brand-new company starting next month.

Analysts say to better fit an on-the-go lifestyle, consumers have been turning to frozen breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bars and shakes.

Kellogg’s move to spin off cereal to a new company will reportedly allow top management to put more focus on the grocery store snack aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

