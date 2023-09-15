3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain to continue through the afternoon

Forecast map for Friday at noon
Forecast map for Friday at noon(Atlanta News First)
By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scattered, heavy rain will continue in all of north Georgia through the afternoon with dry weather this evening.

Friday’s summary

High - 80°

Normal high - 84°

Chance of rain - 40%

FIRST ALERT for scattered rain today, Saturday

We’ll continue to see scattered rain in north Georgia this morning and afternoon. The coverage isn’t as high as Thursday, but any shower that does develop will be capable of producing heavy rain and isolated flooding again with a FIRST ALERT today through 3 p.m.

By the time you drive home from work this evening, the rain will start to move out with a dry evening expected.

More scattered rain and storms are expected throughout the day Saturday, which is also a First Alert.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
A car is stuck in high water under the I-75 underpass.
Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain to continue through this afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Scattered, heavy rain showers this morning
Fred Campagna - First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT | Showers possible into the weekend
First Alert Weather team track storms as they move through metro Atlanta
First Alert Weather team track storms as they move through metro Atlanta
More showers, thunderstorms on the way for metro Atlanta
More showers, thunderstorms on the way for metro Atlanta