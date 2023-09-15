FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain to continue through the afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scattered, heavy rain will continue in all of north Georgia through the afternoon with dry weather this evening.

Friday’s summary

High - 80°

Normal high - 84°

Chance of rain - 40%

FIRST ALERT for scattered rain today, Saturday

We’ll continue to see scattered rain in north Georgia this morning and afternoon. The coverage isn’t as high as Thursday, but any shower that does develop will be capable of producing heavy rain and isolated flooding again with a FIRST ALERT today through 3 p.m.

By the time you drive home from work this evening, the rain will start to move out with a dry evening expected.

More scattered rain and storms are expected throughout the day Saturday, which is also a First Alert.

