Georgia woman hikes Mt Whitney to raise money for nonprofit that empowers people with disabilities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - To what heights would you go to support folks who need help?

One Atlanta area woman just hiked the highest mountain in the lower 48 and she sits down with Atlanta News First Reporter Sawyer Buccy to tell the tale!

It isn’t about the summit...

“Whitney is so vertical and it is so overwhelming,” said Lisa Simmons.

Not yet.

It is about the step in front of you.

“Manage the next 10 minutes,” said Simmons.

And the step after that.

“It has a very significant class 3 rock scramble at the very top,” said Simmons.

This is the mindset Lisa Simmons has had on most of the daunting climbs she has taken on; the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, the Grand Canyon rim to rim…

“We started really early but it was 100 degrees by 930 in the morning,” said Simmons.

...Kilimanjaro in Africa...

“I hiked Kilimanjaro before I was 60…we all get older but we don’t have to get old,” said Simmons.

Mt Blanc in Switzerland and now, Mount Whitney in the Sierras of California.

“Normally it is a 3 day adventure. I made a mistake and booked my flight out of Los Angeles 1 day early, so I had to do it in 2 days,” said Simmons, “That was my schedule. I don’t recommend it.”

She takes on these adventures because she loves the mountains, she always has but the trips have taken on new meaning- they are much bigger than her now.

“I have got to raise money for this nonprofit, people have to know about this,” said Simmons.

She started hiking to fundraise for a nonprofit called Blaze Sports. The organization empowers people with disabilities and veterans, giving people opportunities to play sports and connect.

“Right now I have raised over 150 thousand dollars for them,” said Simmons.

Lisa has fundraised for 5 years now. She just returned from her latest feat, Mount Whitney and raised close to thirty thousand dollars.

“100% of the money goes to Blaze Sports, I don’t use any money at all, that I raise to pay for my trips,” said Simmons.

Now the only question is…what is next?

“It is that human spirit to accel and overcome. It is beautiful it really is,” said Simmons.

