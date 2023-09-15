Great-nephew of jazz icon Nat King Cole dead in Atlanta stabbing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The great-nephew of jazz giant Nat King Cole has died in a downtown Atlanta stabbing, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Atlanta police responded to a call at 325 Centennial Olympic Park NE, where they found 31-year-old Tracy Cole with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not named a motive or suspect.

Tracy is the grandson of Freddy Cole, a jazz star in his own right and the brother of Nat King Cole. Freddy was a longtime Atlanta resident.

Tracy was a self-titled “Atlanta Cigar Aficionado,” his Instagram page said. Atlanta Cigar Week, alongside three cigar lounges, held a moment of silence for him at 11:11 p.m. on Instagram Live.

“The Atlanta cigar community is deeply saddened by the loss of such a vibrant soul,” the organization’s post said. “We at ACW extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and close friends of [Tracy].”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.