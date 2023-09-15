Here’s how metro Atlanta is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The middle of September marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Running until mid-October, Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes and celebrates all forms of Hispanic culture.

What is Hispanic Heritage Month?

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It celebrates the “histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America,” the Hispanic Heritage Month website states.

Sept. 15 also marks the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, the website states. Mexico celebrates its independence on Sept. 16 and Chile celebrates its independence on Sept. 18.

What is metro Atlanta doing to honor Hispanic Heritage Month?

There are a number of events around metro Atlanta to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Long Live The Texas Queen: A Selena Tribute Experience

A tribute to the late Tejano music sensation will be at the Marietta New Theatre in the Square Sept. 15-17. Twenty Selena songs will be brought to life in the tribute, including “Como La Flor” and “Amor Prohibido.” For tickets, click here.

Salsa on the Square

Salsa on the Square is on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Decatur. It will be at Decatur Square, 509 N McDonough St., from 4 - 10:30 p.m. The event will feature a 10-piece salsa band, a street market and more than 50 Latinx food vendors, among other activities. And it’s free!

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

The Hispanic Heritage Fiesta will be held in Doraville on Sept. 30. It will be from 1 - 5 p.m. at Sequoyah Middle School.

Hispanic Latino Heritage Celebration

The Hispanic Latino Heritage Celebration is how Gwinnett County recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will be on Oct. 3 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Plaza. There will be performances, food and fellowship. Admission is free.

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

Powder Springs will hold its inaugural Hispanic Heritage Fiesta on Saturday, Oct. 7. It will be at Thurman Springs Park starting at 3 p.m. There will be concerts and dancing starting at 6 p.m.

