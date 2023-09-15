3-Degree Guarantee
Man accused of machete attack sentenced to 20 years, Fulton County DA says

File image
File image(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Alexandra Parker and Talgat Almanov
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years after a jury found him guilty on several charges on Thursday, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that Floyd Cloud was convicted on six counts including aggravated assault, possession of a knife during a felony, and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Cloud and the victim, Angelica Hargrove, lived together and Hargrove allowed Cloud to store his belongings in her storage unit. The district attorney said Cloud asked Hargrove to meet several times to get his things out of the unit when she moved, but he never showed up.

Cloud then accused Hargrove of property theft and sent her “a series of menacing text messages.”

On July 23, 2022, Hargrove met with Frank Jones, her child’s father, to get an EBT card. She arrived with her 4-year-old son in the back of a car and Jones arrived in a work truck with a co-worker, according to the district attorney.

Cloud then arrived, brandishing a machete at Jones. Jones got a baseball bat from his truck in response. Cloud then hit the windshield of Hargrove’s car before getting back in his car and driving into Hargove.

Jones and co-worker disarmed Cloud; Jones’ co-worker grabbed the machete’s blade with his bare hands. The district attorney said the injury “continues to inflict pain” on the co-worker.

“A four-year-old child witnessed his parents being viciously attacked by the Defendant wielding a machete- an experience that can cause profound trauma for someone of such a tender age,” said District Attorney Fani T. Willis. “I’m relieved that there were no fatalities, and hope this conviction brings solace to the victims on their journey to a full physical and mental recovery.”

Cloud must serve the first 13 years of his sentence in prison.

Flooding leaves drivers stranded, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Residence halls, streets flooded at Clark Atlanta
Atlanta mayor, activist clash on City Hall steps over public safety training center
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
