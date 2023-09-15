Man charged with murder after person shot in truck in Duluth, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man from Lawrenceville faces several charges after another man was found shot dead in his truck in unincorporated Duluth, police said.

Neil Patrick Frasdilla, 26, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The motive is still under investigation, police said.

Neil Patrick Frasdilla, 26, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

On Wednesday, Gwinnett County police were called to the parking lot of Mall Corners Crossing Shopping Center at about 1 p.m. after a witness said they saw the shooting. Police found a blue Chevrolet with its driver, identified as 46-year-old Darius Devon Dugger, dead.

Within 45 minutes, Frasdilla was tracked down near Dunwoody Club Drive through a description of his car, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found dead in shot up pickup truck near where body found in trunk at Duluth spa

Less than 24 hours before, a body was found inside the trunk of a silver Jaguar in the parking lot of Jeju Sauna, less than a mile away. Police confirmed that the two incidents are unrelated.

MORE COVERAGE: Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.