Marietta elementary students celebrate school nurse with big surprise

“Makes me want to cry because I pour so much into them when they’re sick and hurt.”
By Don Shipman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They’re invaluable members of the school community, playing an integral role in our children’s health and wellbeing, but often, their dedication goes unnoticed.

That was not the case at Park Street Elementary School in Marietta on Friday. Students thanked their school nurse in a big way.

“Once in a lifetime thing,” said Nicole Turnbeaugh, a nurse at Park Street Elementary.

Over 100 elementary school students and their teachers managed to keep this big surprise a secret.

“You go into the healthcare field and you always want to give back. But sometimes, you feel like you go unnoticed,” said Turnbeaugh.

But on Friday, in the school gymnasium filled with her students, Turnbeaugh, whose been mending cuts, scrapes and booboos for six years strong, received well-deserved attention.

“Makes me want to cry because I pour so much into them when they’re sick and hurt,” said Turnbeaugh.

Marietta Walmart was also on hand to present Turnbeaugh with $500 worth of health and wellness supplies. Her school clinic is now fully stocked with items like bandages, eyeglass kits and hand sanitizer. Walmart also gifted Turnbeaugh with a Walmart+ membership, which will allow her to save money on her own purchases at the big box store.

“The biggest takeaway? That I’m loved by the kids here and the staff and we are family at Park Street,” said Turnbeaugh.

Principal Alex Soto said Turnbeaugh is amazing, and his staff and students are lucky to have her.

“Dedicated to the wellbeing of her children,” said Soto. “She loves her work, greets her students with kindness.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

