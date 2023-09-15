National Voter Registration Day: Here’s how to get signed up in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Are you registered to vote?
If not, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get signed up next Tuesday, Sept. 19. The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections Voter Education Division will visit the following locations:
|WHERE
|ADDRESS
|WHEN
|Booker T. Washington High School
|45 Whitehouse Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
|12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing
|2489 Perry Blvd., NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Milton Branch Library
|855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009
|10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|North Atlanta High School
|4111 Northside Parkway NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
|12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Clark Atlanta University
|223 James P Brawley Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Eden Fresh Market
|3465 Main St.
College Park, GA 30337
|11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|MARTA - North Springs Station
|7010 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
|2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|MARTA - Five Points Station
|Forsyth Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
|2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|MARTA - College Park Station
|3800 Main St.
College Park, GA 30337
|2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
“Every eligible Fulton County voter has the option to exercise their right to vote, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to make sure voters will be heard at the ballot box once they have become registered voters,” the county said in a statement.
You can also register to vote online, register through the mail by filling out a voter registration form and mailing it to your local election office, or register to vote in person at your local election office. Click here to find your election office.
