3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

National Voter Registration Day: Here’s how to get signed up in Fulton County

(Northern News Now)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Are you registered to vote?

If not, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get signed up next Tuesday, Sept. 19. The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections Voter Education Division will visit the following locations:

WHEREADDRESSWHEN
Booker T. Washington High School45 Whitehouse Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30314		12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing2489 Perry Blvd., NW
Atlanta, GA 30318		10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Milton Branch Library855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009		10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
North Atlanta High School4111 Northside Parkway NW
Atlanta, GA 30327		12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Clark Atlanta University223 James P Brawley Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30314		9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Eden Fresh Market3465 Main St.
College Park, GA 30337		11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
MARTA - North Springs Station7010 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328		2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
MARTA - Five Points StationForsyth Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30303		2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
MARTA - College Park Station3800 Main St.
College Park, GA 30337		2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

“Every eligible Fulton County voter has the option to exercise their right to vote, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to make sure voters will be heard at the ballot box once they have become registered voters,” the county said in a statement.

You can also register to vote online, register through the mail by filling out a voter registration form and mailing it to your local election office, or register to vote in person at your local election office. Click here to find your election office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
A car is stuck in high water under the I-75 underpass.
Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire

Latest News

Cobb County School Board meeting
‘It was barbaric:’ Cobb County School Board meeting gets physical outside, emotional inside
Hispanic Heritage Month
Here’s how metro Atlanta is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month
The great-nephew of jazz giant Nat King Cole has died in a downtown Atlanta stabbing, according...
Great-nephew of jazz icon Nat King Cole dead in Atlanta stabbing
In a letter to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock urged the city to give...
Warnock: Voters’ voices need to be heard in Atlanta public safety training center project