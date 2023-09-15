National Voter Registration Day: Here’s how to get signed up in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Are you registered to vote?

If not, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get signed up next Tuesday, Sept. 19. The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections Voter Education Division will visit the following locations:

WHERE ADDRESS WHEN Booker T. Washington High School 45 Whitehouse Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30314 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Blvd., NW

Atlanta, GA 30318 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Milton Branch Library 855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. North Atlanta High School 4111 Northside Parkway NW

Atlanta, GA 30327 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Clark Atlanta University 223 James P Brawley Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30314 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Eden Fresh Market 3465 Main St.

College Park, GA 30337 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. MARTA - North Springs Station 7010 Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Atlanta, GA 30328 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. MARTA - Five Points Station Forsyth Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30303 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. MARTA - College Park Station 3800 Main St.

College Park, GA 30337 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

“Every eligible Fulton County voter has the option to exercise their right to vote, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to make sure voters will be heard at the ballot box once they have become registered voters,” the county said in a statement.

You can also register to vote online, register through the mail by filling out a voter registration form and mailing it to your local election office, or register to vote in person at your local election office. Click here to find your election office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.