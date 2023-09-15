3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Officer saves high school student from choking

Kyle Coker, a student resource officer at an Alabama high school, jumped into action to save the student.
By Jacklynn Lambert and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - Quick thinking at Dothan High School prevented what could have been a very bad situation.

Student resource officer Kyle Coker saved a student from choking during lunch on Wednesday.

Coker said the student appeared to be choking and went to a teacher for help.

The teacher then flagged down the officer. He jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

When asked about how he was able to save the student, Coker said he was just glad to be in the right place, at the right time.

“You never really know what it is going to be, but I’m just glad I was there,” Coker said, adding that he was just doing his job to protect the kids.

A spokesperson with Dothan City Schools said the student is doing good and is back at school.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
A car is stuck in high water under the I-75 underpass.
Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire

Latest News

FILE - Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26,...
US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists
Police attempted to find the children’s parents for over half an hour when 37-year-old Craig...
Father arrested after leaving 2-year-old twins home alone for hours to go gambling, police say
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
In this photo released by the Roscosmos space corporation, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, center,...
One American, two Russians blast off in Russian capsule to International Space Station
Cobb County School Board meeting
‘It was barbaric:’ Cobb County School Board meeting gets physical outside, emotional inside