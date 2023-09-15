Rabid cat bites owner in Snellville, Gwinnett County says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A cat who bit its owner tested positive for rabies, according to Gwinnett County officials.

The incident happened on Sept. 7 near the 4000 block of Annistown Road in Snellville.

This is at least the third reported rabid animal in Gwinnett County this year. A raccoon who bit a 2-year-old tested positive in July and a kitten tested positive after biting multiple people earlier that month.

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals. When it enters the body, it causes inflammation of the nervous system and is almost always fatal unless treated. The disease can enter the body through open wounds or mucous membranes.

The National Association of State Health Veterinarians recommends that unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month prior to release.

To report animals acting strangely, contact Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at (770) 339-3200 ext. 5576 or non-emergency dispatch at (770) 513-5700. To report an animal bite, call Georgia Poison Control at (1-800) 222-1222.

