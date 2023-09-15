3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Spalding County man wanted for insurance fraud

Craig Ellis is wanted on an insurance fraud charge.
Craig Ellis is wanted on an insurance fraud charge.(Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for filing false insurance claims.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday that Craig Ellis, 52, of Griffin, has been charged with insurance fraud.

According to a news release from the commissioner’s office, Ellis submitted approximately 52 claims through a supplemental health insurance policy on behalf of himself and several dependents between 2017 and 2022. He received just over $5,000 as a result of the false claims.

“Mr. Ellis reported that he and his dependents received medical visits at home from local doctors in Griffin,” King said in a statement. “However, the listed providers were unable to verify the visits and the insurance company reached out to our office for assistance. Our investigation ultimately revealed that the visits never occurred, and the claims were falsified.”

Warrants were issued against Ellis on Sept. 7 in Spalding County. He remains wanted at this time.

The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is working with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
A car is stuck in high water under the I-75 underpass.
Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden speaking at Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Emory University about new cancer-fighting technology
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after...
US Soccer bringing national training center, headquarters to metro Atlanta
Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
The aftermath of flooding from heavy rains at Clark Atlanta University on Thursday.
Residence halls, streets flooded at Clark Atlanta University