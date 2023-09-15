Spalding County man wanted for insurance fraud

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for filing false insurance claims.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday that Craig Ellis, 52, of Griffin, has been charged with insurance fraud.

According to a news release from the commissioner’s office, Ellis submitted approximately 52 claims through a supplemental health insurance policy on behalf of himself and several dependents between 2017 and 2022. He received just over $5,000 as a result of the false claims.

“Mr. Ellis reported that he and his dependents received medical visits at home from local doctors in Griffin,” King said in a statement. “However, the listed providers were unable to verify the visits and the insurance company reached out to our office for assistance. Our investigation ultimately revealed that the visits never occurred, and the claims were falsified.”

Warrants were issued against Ellis on Sept. 7 in Spalding County. He remains wanted at this time.

The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is working with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.