Suspects accused of beating, starving woman to death face additional gang charges

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa. Those arrested, from left to right, are Joonho Lee, Juoonhyum Lee, Gawom Lee, Eric Hyun and Hyunji Lee. A juvenile was also arrested.(Gwinnett County police)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four of the people accused of beating a woman, denying her food until she died and then dumping her body in a car appeared in court Friday where they were officially read their charges.

The charges against the accused include felony murder, false imprisonment, concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Investigators found the victim’s body Tuesday night inside a car parked outside a Duluth spa. Police say the woman was in her twenties or thirties and had likely been dead for weeks.

According to police, the woman came to the U.S. from South Korea this summer to join what she believed to be a religious organization calling themselves “Soldiers of Christ.”

Police apparently see the organization differently and have also accused the six people arrested in connection with her death with criminal street gang charges.

Essentially, those charges mean that the six people charged with the woman’s death killed her to further the activities of a criminal gang.

The accused were originally charged with felony murder, false imprisonment, concealing a death and tampering with evidence; these new charges accuse them of committing each offense in further of a gang’s operations, either using their position of management to commit the crime or committing the crime to increase their standing in the gang.

Read warrants against the accused below:

Warrants by Ellie Parker on Scribd

