Synagogues revisit safety ahead of Rosh HaShanah amid rise in antisemitism

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosh HaShanah is the start of the Jewish New Year.

Preparations for services were underway at Congregation Or Vesharsa in Druid Hills Friday.

“It means the start of the year it means being intentional seeing what you can do better in the year ahead,” Adam Kofinas with Congregation or VeShalom.

Rosh HaShanah is the start of one the holiest periods for those of the Faith.

It falls on the heels of what has been an alarming spike of antisemitism across the country.

In Metro Atlanta, the Jewish community has been an ongoing target of antisemitism flyers, Neo-Nazi protests and fake bomb threats.

“This antisemitism that is going on right now is frightening, to say the least. It’s the oldest hate in the world,” said Rabbi Josh Hearshen with Congregation.

The synagogue says security has become a part of their normal protocols given the recent climate.

Hearshen says their synagogue has had to invest additional dollars into security, “That’s a very unfortunate and deranged system in which we live in. We have to keep our doors locked at all times that’s not welcoming,” Hearshen said.

He stressed it will take ongoing efforts from the community to condemn antisemitic acts, “I need non-Jews to speak up about this stuff. I need non-Jews to care about this.”

Kofinas says they’re ushering in a fresh start to the New Year, “I think it’s saying that you are proud of who you are not matter what is going on in the world, there is something that unites strong than want divides us.”

The Synagogue did not want to disclose any additional security plans.

Leaders say they are working with several law enforcement agencies to ensure safety.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.