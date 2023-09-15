U.S. Soccer bringing national training center, headquarters to metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Soccer is bringing its national training center and headquarters to Atlanta, they announced Friday.

U.S. Soccer announced that it plans to build the first-ever designated National Training Center in the region.

“The facility will serve as headquarters for the U.S. Soccer Federation, creating a central hub for the entire soccer community, including coaches and referees, to access best-in-class training, technology and infrastructure to promote successful and sustainable playing environments throughout the country,” U.S. Soccer said in a statement. “For players, the National Training Center will provide the best environment, guaranteeing uninterrupted access to elite infrastructure for training, development, recovery and performance analysis — cultivating expertise and excellence in the sport on an international level.”

𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗢 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗔



U.S. soccer to build National Training Center in Metro Atlanta with initial funding from Arthur M. Blank to help grow soccer ecosystem nationally» https://t.co/L6KusFjbug pic.twitter.com/nirw5QOsAq — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) September 15, 2023

U.S. Soccer said that Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons team owner Arthur Blank has provided the initial funding of $50 million for the move. Blank is also the co-founder of The Home Depot.

Support from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation will also “provide community programming to benefit soccer-focused nonprofits in metro Atlanta, including Soccer in the Streets and GA 100 partners, that provide access, training and expert coaching opportunities to underserved communities,” they said in a statement.

“America’s top athletes deserve the best when it comes to preparing them for competition on the global stage and I’m thrilled U.S. Soccer has chosen metro Atlanta as its new home,” Blank said. “Atlanta’s incredible passion for soccer, corporate community and unmatched infrastructure make this a natural home for the National Training Center and I’m very confident our community will help America’s finest soccer players compete on a global level like never before. I’m also pleased to help U.S. Soccer with community outreach and soccer development among underserved communities as part of our contribution and know that it will benefit scores of young people through engagement with the beautiful game for generations to come.”

On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp applauded the decision.

From the Olympics to the FIFA World Cup and iconic Georgia athletes, our state has been home to sports history.



Today, we welcome the latest chapter of that history as @USSoccer chooses Georgia for its new HQ and training facility!



Read more here: https://t.co/AqFaor8VCz pic.twitter.com/MNE61ZgeZ8 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 15, 2023

“Georgia is proud to welcome U.S. Soccer’s new headquarters and looks forward to working alongside them to build a new home for American soccer players and fans,” Kemp said Friday. “From hosting visitors to training the next generation of athletes, we’re glad that this project will create new opportunities for local businesses and hardworking Georgians.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation “oversees the training and competition of the women’s and men’s national teams, the development of youth players, referee training, and growth of soccer’s popularity in the United States,” according to the release. All 27 of U.S. Soccer’s National Teams will use the facility.

On Saturday, an official announcement and press conference will be held hours ahead of the Atlanta United match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the team will take on the world’s greatest soccer player -- Lionel Messi with Inter Miami CF.

Welcome home! The headquarters and training center for @ussoccer is coming to the ATL. ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/w4qAJ9NzBT — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) September 15, 2023

The Benz will also play host to the FIFA World Cup in 2026 where hundreds of thousands of soccer fans from all over the world will flock to the city.

“This National Training Center will accelerate the growth of soccer in this country and will represent a commitment to developing elite soccer players for decades to come,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “Investing in youth and adult programs as well as our Extended National Teams reflects our commitment to ensuring that players of all ages and backgrounds can find a home and thrive in this sport. These investments are a signal to our players, coaches, referees, members and fans that the future of U.S. Soccer is bright.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said there is no better place for this.

“Atlanta is a sports town — and just like soccer in America, we are dynamic, diverse and passionate. There is no better place for this sport to call home during such a critical time,” he said. “On behalf of the people of Atlanta, we are extremely honored to welcome U.S. Soccer to our community and look forward to this new partnership and our city becoming even more of a soccer destination than it already is.”

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.