3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Warnock: Voters’ voices need to be heard in Atlanta public safety training center project

In a letter to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock urged the city to give...
In a letter to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock urged the city to give people the chance to express their views on the Atlanta public safety training center project.(Submitted)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Make sure voters’ voices are heard — that’s the message U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is giving to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens over the future public safety training center.

In a letter to Dickens, Warnock urged the city to give people the chance to express their views on the controversial project.

Atlanta Public Safety Training Center Coverage
The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center | A timeline of violence, controversy
Atlanta mayor, activist clash on City Hall steps over public safety training cen
City: Petition signatures on future Atlanta public safety training center turned in past original deadline
Judge rules non-Atlanta residents can collect signatures for ‘Cop City’ petition
Critics of ‘Cop City’ file lawsuit claiming City Clerk is stalling ballot referendum petition
Activists unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box

Warnock wrote this includes “establishing clear and transparent deadlines regarding timelines and requirements and by using any discretion available to the city under the law to accept and count all lawfully collected signatures.”

In the letter, Warnock also urges the City of Atlanta to give better clarity on its process for verifying petition submissions, giving Atlanta residents more opportunities to share their concerns about any procedures for verifying petitions, among others.

Read the full letter below:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
A car is stuck in high water under the I-75 underpass.
Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire

Latest News

The great-nephew of jazz giant Nat King Cole has died in a downtown Atlanta stabbing, according...
Great-nephew of jazz icon Nat King Cole dead in Atlanta stabbing
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after...
U.S. Soccer bringing national training center, headquarters to metro Atlanta
Music Midtown 2023
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Music Midtown
First Lady Jill Biden speaking at Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Emory University about new cancer-fighting technology