Warnock: Voters’ voices need to be heard in Atlanta public safety training center project

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Make sure voters’ voices are heard — that’s the message U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is giving to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens over the future public safety training center.

In a letter to Dickens, Warnock urged the city to give people the chance to express their views on the controversial project.

Warnock wrote this includes “establishing clear and transparent deadlines regarding timelines and requirements and by using any discretion available to the city under the law to accept and count all lawfully collected signatures.”

In the letter, Warnock also urges the City of Atlanta to give better clarity on its process for verifying petition submissions, giving Atlanta residents more opportunities to share their concerns about any procedures for verifying petitions, among others.

Read the full letter below:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.